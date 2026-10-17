In several French cities, looting and damage to shops, supermarkets and other businesses were recorded during mass protests over the rising cost of living. According to France 24, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets, and incidents occurred in Paris, Marseille, Lille and Nice.

Incidents in Paris and Marseille

Near Place de la République in Paris, the window of a cosmetics store was smashed, and its products were thrown to people gathered outside. After breaking into a mobile phone shop, perpetrators threw phones into the crowd. The monument at Place de la République was covered in graffiti, paving stones were torn up near it, and the La Barrique bar caught fire.

Nearby, young people broke into a supermarket and took bottles of alcohol and cans of drinks to throw at police officers. In Marseille, protesters damaged dozens of shops, including a Hermès outlet, as well as jewelry, clothing, cosmetics, household appliance and bread stores. Firefighters extinguished a blaze in a shoe store.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Looting in other cities

In Lille, a number of retail establishments were damaged, including an Apple Store that was looted in the city center, Socialist mayor Arnaud Deslandes said. In Nice, several shops were looted, including sportswear outlets and a motorcycle dealership.

France 24 notes that purchasing power in France has been declining since 2024, while fuel prices have risen sharply since the start of the war between the United States and Iran this year. Ahead of elections in which a successor to President Emmanuel Macron is to be elected next year, public outrage has also intensified over allegations of police brutality against protests by high school students.

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