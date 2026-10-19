12 migrants killed in boat accidents in Greece — Deutsche Welle

Twelve migrants, including an infant, died overnight in two boat accidents in the waters of the Aegean Sea near the Greek islands of Lesbos and Samos. Another 22 people were rescued, and the search-and-rescue operation is ongoing, Deutsche Welle reported, citing the Greek coast guard.

Collision near Lesbos

In the first incident off the coast of Lesbos, six people died — four men, a woman and an infant. According to the coast guard, a speedboat carrying migrants collided with the port side of a police patrol vessel. Eight people were rescued.

Among the survivors, law enforcement officers detained a 37-year-old Turkish citizen. He is considered a suspect in migrant smuggling and operating the speedboat.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Boat capsizing near Samos

Another six people — five men and a woman — drowned after a boat capsized near Samos. Fourteen people were rescued in this incident.

Greek Minister of Shipping and Island Policy Vasilis Kikilias placed responsibility for the deaths on smugglers transporting migrants. In a post on X, he declared zero tolerance for smugglers.

Greece is one of the routes to Europe for migrants and refugees from the Middle East, Africa and Asia, who often set off by sea from Turkey. According to UNHCR data, as of October 11, 2026, around 25,000 refugee arrivals were recorded in Greece, compared with 42,000 in 2025.

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