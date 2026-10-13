Courts in China’s eastern Fujian province sentenced three leading members of the Myanmar-based Wei family criminal network to death. Three more defendants were given life imprisonment.

Sentences for dozens of defendants

The Quanzhou Intermediate People’s Court and a court in Nan’an issued rulings on members of the network, Anadolu Agency reports, citing the state-run Xinhua news agency. Another 55 people received prison terms ranging from three years and three months to 24 years.

The courts also imposed additional penalties, including fines, confiscation of property, and deportation.

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The network’s activities in Kokang

According to Chinese authorities, the syndicate operated criminal compounds in the Kokang area of Myanmar. The group was accused of telephone fraud, organizing gambling, extortion, and other illegal activities.

The sentences were handed down amid Beijing’s intensified campaign against cross-border scam networks operating in Myanmar. In February, China executed 15 members of criminal groups from Myanmar convicted, among other things, of murder, telephone fraud, and drug trafficking. Chinese authorities also expanded cooperation with Myanmar and Thailand to dismantle scam compounds and return suspects: last year, more than 7,600 Chinese citizens suspected of telephone fraud were repatriated from Myanmar.

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