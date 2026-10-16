In the Ate district in eastern Lima, Peru, police raided the Sexi Geishas nightclub and identified at least 82 women as probable victims. Nine employees of the establishment were detained in a case involving facilitation of prostitution, The Rio Times reports.

The operation took place on October 14 and continued until the early hours of October 15, 2026. It was conducted by the Peruvian National Police's anti-human trafficking unit. During the inspection, 117 people were also stopped at the establishment for identification; they are not among the nine detainees.

Nationality of the women

According to RPP, the probable victims included 49 women from Ecuador, 19 from Peru, nine from Venezuela, four from Colombia, and one from Brazil. La República gives a slightly different number of women from Ecuador — 50 — and estimates the total number of probable victims at 83.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

La República reports that women in vulnerable situations were allegedly recruited in several provinces of Ecuador and other countries through fictitious job offers. According to the publication, one of the women was first taken to the city of Piura in northern Peru, where she was exploited, and was later transferred to Lima.

Investigation continues

According to police, the detainees worked as cashiers, security guards, and bar employees. They were handed over to the Peruvian prosecutor's office. They are accused of facilitating prostitution, which Peruvian law classifies as a crime against personal liberty. Only a court can establish their guilt.

The Ate municipality reported the closure of the nightclub after the operation, which also involved municipal inspectors and the non-governmental organization Our Rescue. Police continue to identify other possible individuals involved and the full scope of the establishment's activities.

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