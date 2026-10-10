Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that next Tuesday or Wednesday, a decree on a safe digital environment for children and adolescents is planned to be published in the official gazette. As Mexico News Daily reports, the document is intended to prohibit digital platforms from showing or recommending to minors content that creates or promotes hate speech, violent extremism, sexual exploitation, violence, suicide, self-harm, eating disorders, cyberbullying, and illegal activity.

Review of legal powers

Presidential legal adviser Luisa María Alcalde explained that the decree will apply to platforms where users can communicate and exchange content, including social networks and online forums. According to Sheinbaum, the government's legal service and the Digital Transformation Agency will continue working on the text to ensure that the document does not exceed the executive branch's powers. Authorities may also hold consultations with digital platforms.

The government announced the preparation of the decree a week earlier — the day after a machete attack at a school in the city of Torreón, in the state of Coahuila. The attack killed the deputy principal and injured four other people. According to the publication, the attack was allegedly carried out by 18-year-old twin brothers who had previously studied at the school.

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Shooting at Mazatlán prison

At the same morning press conference, Sheinbaum commented on an armed clash at the El Castillo prison in Mazatlán, Sinaloa state. During a confrontation between groups of inmates, nine prisoners and a two-year-old boy who was visiting the facility were killed. Another 16 inmates were injured, and two firearms were seized after the incident.

The president said she received information about the incident at a meeting of the Security Cabinet. Federal officials are working with Sinaloa's interim governor, Graciela Domínguez, to strengthen the state's penitentiary system. The causes of the prison conflict are to be investigated.

Hurricane warning

Mexico's civil protection service also warned that Hurricane Simon, which was Category 1 in the morning, could make landfall on the country's Pacific coast near the states of Jalisco and Colima as a Category 3 or 4 hurricane. Residents of potentially dangerous areas were urged to follow official announcements.

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