In Missouri, Decision Desk HQ projects that voters will reject Proposition A — an initiative that would have paved the way for adopting new congressional district boundaries before the next U.S. census. According to The Hill, at an early stage of the count, with 15% of votes processed, more than 60% of voters opposed the proposal.

What Proposition A provided for

The initiative would have allowed state lawmakers to approve a new congressional district map. According to the outlet, it could have weakened the district of Democrat Emanuel Cleaver, drawn around Kansas City, and created an additional opportunity for the Republican Party to win a seat in the House of Representatives.

Missouri's current House delegation includes six Republicans and two Democrats. According to The Hill's assessment, a new map after 2028 could have created seven districts favorable to Republicans and one Democratic district in the St. Louis area, represented by Wesley Bell.

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Current district boundaries will remain

The expected rejection of Proposition A means that the state will continue using the district boundaries that were in effect during previous election cycles. The dispute over the new districting plan was accompanied by lawsuits: a coalition sought to put the issue to a referendum, which halted the immediate implementation of the new map.

In September, the state supreme court ruled that the map more favorable to Republicans could not take effect before voters cast their ballots in November. The legal disputes were also repeatedly considered by the U.S. Supreme Court, but this did not help Republicans introduce the new boundaries before the vote.

Missouri became one of the centers of a broader confrontation between Republican- and Democratic-controlled states over redistricting. President Trump and Republicans at the national level encouraged redistricting in states including Texas and Missouri, while Democrats managed to adopt a new map before the 2026 elections only in California.

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