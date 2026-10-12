Nepal’s Parliamentary Hearing Committee has requested information from the Department of Immigration and the police about Giri Bahadur Sunar, nominated as the country’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia. The decision was made after a meeting with people who filed complaints against the candidate.

Review of migration records

As The Kathmandu Post reports, the committee asked the Department of Immigration to verify a claim in a complaint about Sunar’s possible deportation from Germany.

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Request to Lalitpur police

The committee also requested information from the Lalitpur District Police Office about a complaint containing allegations that Sunar committed sexual violence against one person. Lawmakers want to determine what steps the police took in the case and whether the matter was settled through a formal agreement at a police station.

A lawmaker from the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party told the publication that committee members consider the complaints submitted to be serious. Hearings on Monday were also scheduled for four other nominees for Nepal’s ambassadorial posts in India, China, the United States and the United Kingdom.

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