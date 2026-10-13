Video: Trump Denied That Intelligence Sharing With Ukraine Had Been Suspended

U.S. President Donald Trump denied reports that Washington had allegedly suspended the transfer of intelligence data to Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters on October 13, the U.S. leader emphasized that the United States continues to provide intelligence assistance to Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that Washington is seeking a swift end to the military conflict and is therefore engaged in dialogue with both Ukraine and “Russia” to help the parties find a final political solution to end the war.

According to Trump, both Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin want to end the hostilities but need assistance in reaching the necessary agreements.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/01-clashreport-2110031718426063060.mp4

Source: Statement by U.S. President Donald Trump during a conversation with journalists.

As a reminder, the U.S. is threatening to cut off intelligence sharing with Ukraine due to strikes on Russian oil refineries.

For now, Ukraine continues to receive intelligence from the United States. Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga announced this on October 13.

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