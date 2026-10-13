In England and Wales, hundreds of prisoners released early, including those convicted of violent crimes and stalking, did not receive electronic monitoring devices. Members of the House of Commons said this, The Guardian reports.

The problem emerged as the second stage of the early release of 650 convicts began, aimed at easing overcrowding in prisons in England and Wales. Police and probation staff said they were struggling to cope with the additional number of people they must monitor after release.

Complaints against Serco

Labour MP Clive Efford said during an urgent question in the House of Commons that outsourcing company Serco had failed to provide enough electronic tags in prisons. According to him, the company is not fulfilling its contractual obligations.

Shadow justice minister Nick Timothy said that most prisoners had not received electronic tags before release, despite government assurances of a particularly strict supervision regime. Justice minister Jake Richards responded that the government was working with Serco and that the situation with the rollout of the system had improved since March. He added that electronic monitoring is envisaged for every released person, but the final decision is made operationally.

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Pressure on probation services

About 2,000 convicts are planned to be released this month, including domestic abusers and people convicted of violent crimes. Another 3,000 are due to be released in stages over the next year. The total number was previously reduced from 6,000 after Andy Burnham's intervention. Those convicted of manslaughter are not covered by this programme.

The Napo probation workers' union reported a significant workload for its members, who monitor offenders' behaviour in communities. Union representatives held a preliminary meeting on a possible strike over pay and workload. A formal ballot on industrial action is due to begin on 19 October.

A source in the Prison and Probation Service said that if an electronic tag is not fitted to a person on the day of release, its installation may be delayed by up to a month. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley also said that more than 95% of those arrested for breaching electronic monitoring conditions are released on bail again under the same conditions.

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