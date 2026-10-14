Iranian authorities said they will continue countering Starlink satellite internet and do not rule out new restrictions on access to the global network amid the war with the United States and Israel. Al Jazeera reports.

Starlink, which is not subject to Iran’s strict internet filtering system, is banned in the country for national security reasons. Using or possessing terminals is punishable by six months to two years in prison, while importing and distributing the devices carries a sentence of up to five years. If these actions are combined with accusations of espionage or threats to national security, the death penalty is also possible.

Starlink called a tool of war

Mohammad Amin Aghamiri, secretary of the Supreme Council of Cyberspace, called Starlink a “tool of war” for Iran’s enemies. According to him, the service can be used for control, espionage and information gathering. He also said the country has several systems for blocking satellite terminals, one of which was already used during protests in January.

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A telecommunications expert from Tehran, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said authorities can use jammers with different configurations, spoof GPS coordinates to complicate the activation of new devices, and detect protocols associated with Starlink. According to him, terminals are also being intercepted through patrols, drone searches and raids on sales points.

Internet shutdowns and access control

In 2026, residents of Iran experienced two prolonged shutdowns of the global internet: a three-week outage during nationwide protests in January and an 88-day outage at the beginning of the current war. Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani acknowledged that state bodies deliberately degrade internet connections, explaining this as protection of people, databases and digital services from cyberattacks.

Aghamiri urged citizens to use domestic platforms operating through the National Information Network. Authorities are also considering a differentiated access model under which certain groups, including researchers, journalists and entrepreneurs, could receive secure international access during restrictions. A published policy document states that Google Play and WhatsApp could potentially be unblocked, while YouTube and Telegram would have to agree to conditions set by Iranian authorities.

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