Khaldoon Al Mubarak, the UAE president's special envoy for China affairs, held talks in Beijing, China, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The meeting took place on Tuesday as part of a visit aimed at deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and China.

Talks in Beijing

Al Mubarak also serves as chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority. The delegations of the two countries reviewed bilateral relations within the strategic partnership, which has become the basis for expanding cooperation. As The National reports, the parties exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

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Cooperation between the UAE and China

During the conversation, particular attention was paid to the need for ongoing coordination and close consultations between Abu Dhabi and Beijing. UAE Ambassador to China Hussein Al Hammadi and senior officials from both sides also took part in the talks.

China is one of the UAE's most important trading partners. The comprehensive strategic partnership, launched in 2018, provides a structured framework for interaction in trade, investment, technology and energy.

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