In Paris, France, on Sunday, October 18, police used tear gas and a water cannon against participants in a new gathering at Place de la République. The previous day, nationwide protests over the cost of living were accompanied by violence, while Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez reported more than 2,000 arrests, Anadolu Agency reports.

Barricades and arrests in central Paris

According to Le Parisien, the gathering at Place de la République was called for on social media. Some protesters erected barricades, and police made several arrests. Firefighters also extinguished a fire on the nearby Rue Yves-Toudic.

The Paris Police Prefecture said law enforcement officers were deployed to disperse the gathering and make arrests after the first signs of tension.

Results of Saturday's protests

According to Nuñez, more than 600 police officers, gendarmes and firefighters were injured during Saturday's unrest. He noted that the figure was preliminary and that investigations to identify those involved in the violence and the significant damage to businesses were ongoing.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Saturday's demonstrations involved trade unions, Yellow Vest groups, students and farmers. France's Interior Ministry counted 550,000 participants nationwide, while the CGT trade union said there were nearly 800,000 protesters. In Paris, one protest participant died after cardiorespiratory arrest, while public buildings and businesses were attacked in several cities.

French President Emmanuel Macron is due to address the nation at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. Before that, he plans to meet with Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu and relevant ministers. An interministerial crisis meeting chaired by Lecornu was postponed from Sunday evening to 10:00 a.m. on Monday.

In Limoges, a fire at the historic city hall has been almost extinguished, but, according to Maurice Barata, prefect of the Haute-Vienne department, nearly all of its historic section has been lost. Lecornu promised state financial support, continuity of public services and accelerated procedures for rebuilding the city. The Association of Mayors of France called for gatherings outside town halls at noon on Monday to condemn attacks on public buildings.

In Saint-Étienne, police and gendarmerie oversight bodies are investigating an incident in which a minor lost a hand due to a grenade during Saturday's protests.

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