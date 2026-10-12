Peru has presented school discipline guidelines that provide for the possibility of expelling students for the most serious violations. The document, presented by President Keiko Fujimori on October 12, divides offenses into minor, serious and very serious, The Rio Times reports.

Sanctions must correspond to the level of the violation, and temporary suspension or expulsion may be applied in the most serious cases. The guidelines also provide for the return of a behavior grade and broader powers for teachers to correct and guide students’ behavior.

Student protection and continuation of education

People accused of violence must be referred to Peru’s prosecutor’s office. At the same time, affected students must not be forced to leave school. Students are encouraged to report incidents to a teacher or principal.

The government also stated that an expelled student must not be left without access to education. Possible options for continuing education include reintegration schools, hybrid classes, community centers and psychological support.

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School violence statistics

Peru’s Ministry of Education SíseVe system recorded 4,759 reports of school violence in September — 70.6% more than the 2,789 recorded during the same period a year earlier. From January to September, the system registered 16,550 reports, 24.9% higher than in the corresponding period of 2025.

The publication notes that SíseVe counts reports rather than unique incidents, so one event may be counted more than once. An incident of violence at the Almirante Guise naval lyceum in Lima in September also prompted tighter disciplinary rules.

Entry into force

Education Minister José Antonio Chang said on October 6 that the draft document was planned to be put up for public discussion for five to ten days. The guidelines will take effect only after formal approval, and schools will be given time to adapt their internal rules.

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