78 employers in Poland test reduced working hours — RMF24

In Poland, a government pilot project on reduced working hours covers 78 employers: 38 private-sector employers and 40 from the public sector. The models being tested concern nearly 5,000 employees from various industries, RMF24 reports.

Reduction without pay cuts

According to Poland’s Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Policy, participants in the programme reduced working hours by at least 10% in the first half of 2026. In the second half of the year, the reduction already amounted to 20%.

Pilot participants use several models. Most often, they gradually reduce the number of working hours per week. Some employers chose a four-day workweek, while others introduced additional days off. The pilot programme provides for maintaining the previous level of pay despite shorter working hours.

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Organizational challenges

The Polish ministry notes that the new models can be introduced without disrupting the operation of institutions and businesses. At the same time, employers report difficulties with scheduling, ensuring replacements during employees’ absences, production continuity and customer service.

Testing will continue until the end of December 2026. After the project is completed, its participants must prepare reports that will make it possible to assess the effects of reduced working hours and identify models suitable for individual sectors of the economy. PLN 50 million has been allocated for the programme’s implementation in 2025–2027, while maximum support for a single project may reach PLN 1 million.

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