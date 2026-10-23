In Poland, 11 luxury cars with an estimated value of 4 million zlotys were secured as part of the investigation into the Zondacrypto cryptocurrency exchange. This was stated by Justice Minister Waldemar Żurek. According to him, the cars belonged to a suspect arrested in the case.

As Interia reports, the total value of assets secured during the investigation has already exceeded 125 million zlotys. Żurek said investigators are seeking to return as much money as possible to the exchange's affected clients.

Meeting at the Ministry of Justice

A meeting on strengthening cooperation to track the movement of crypto-assets took place at the Polish Ministry of Justice building. It was attended by Żurek, Deputy Prosecutor General Jacek Bilewicz, prosecutors from Investigative Team No. 4 of the National Prosecutor's Office, an Estonian insolvency administrator, and representatives of the creditors' committee.

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The National Prosecutor's Office reported that participants discussed possibilities for identifying and securing assets that could be important for satisfying the claims of the exchange's affected clients. They also discussed the progress of the bankruptcy proceedings of BB Trade Estonia, further communication, and legal issues concerning the administrator's and creditors' representatives' access to data seized during the investigation.

Limitations on compensation

Spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General Anna Adamiak stressed that not all assets subject to security measures originate from benefits obtained at the expense of Zondacrypto clients. Therefore, not all secured property can be used to satisfy their claims.

The Regional Prosecutor's Office in Katowice opened proceedings on April 17, 2026, over possible large-scale fraud and money laundering. In early August, it was merged with a case handled by the Silesian branch of the National Prosecutor's Office and linked to the disappearance of Sylwester Suszek in March 2022.

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