The Warsaw District Prosecutor’s Office has registered materials and begun preliminary review activities concerning MP and former Polish Deputy Minister of Agriculture Michał Kołodziejczak. According to the prosecutor’s office, the review concerns possible coercion into certain conduct and the provision of intoxicating substances.

Materials registered on its own initiative

According to Interia, the prosecutor’s office registered the materials in this case on its own initiative. The basis was media reports about the politician’s conduct.

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Kanal Zero report and club’s response

On Friday, Kanal Zero reported that former female employees accuse Kołodziejczak of aggressive and violent behavior, as well as of encouraging them to use a substance that he allegedly presented as cocaine. The outlet noted that the politician denied these claims and called them slander.

Later that day, Zbigniew Konwiński, head of the Civic Coalition parliamentary club, said that Kołodziejczak’s rights as a club member had been immediately suspended. Justice Minister and Prosecutor General Waldemar Żurek, commenting on the prosecutor’s office statement, said that it acts on its own initiative when there is suspicion of a crime, regardless of a person’s position or name.

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