The District Prosecutor’s Office in Szczecin has opened an investigation into the events of October 16 near the building of Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal. The proceedings were launched after Interior and Administration Minister Marcin Kierwiński reported suspected crimes against police officers and the prime minister, Interia reports.

What the prosecutor’s office is examining

Investigators are examining, among other things, possible calls aired on the TV Republika channel to disseminate information about the private life of a female police officer. According to the prosecutor’s office, such data may subsequently have been publicly shared without her consent in circumstances that could have endangered the safety of the officer herself or her relatives.

Another episode concerns information tickers and statements by TV Republika reporters. The prosecutor’s office indicated that they may have contained insulting and degrading wording toward police officers while performing their official duties, as well as toward the prime minister. Authorities are also investigating possible threats to initiate criminal cases against police officers maintaining order during the gathering in order to force them to stop lawful official actions.

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The prosecutor’s office said it would establish the course and circumstances of the events, as well as the nature, content and context of the published materials and statements. Minister Waldemar Żurek stated that freedom of speech does not mean permission to break the law or endanger police officers and their families.

Request from the head of the Constitutional Tribunal

Constitutional Tribunal head Bogdan Święczkowski asked Chief Commander of Police Marek Boroń to explain the legal grounds for attempts to establish the identity of and obtain explanations from judges and Tribunal employees near its building. He also requested information on what circumstances justified such actions, who initiated them and how they were documented.

During Friday’s demonstration near the Constitutional Tribunal, according to Interia, one female police officer was injured. A knife was found during a search of a detained man. Protests by right-wing circles continue in front of the Tribunal building amid a political dispute surrounding the institution.

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