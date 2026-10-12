A student from Ukraine who was planning to attack random people was arrested in Poland

A 21-year-old Ukrainian citizen has been detained in Poland on suspicion of planning to murder a random person out of racial hatred. According to investigators, he also intended to participate in the “Bloody Friday” online challenge.

The case was opened following a report from the administration of the Catholic University of Lublin, which had received information about the student’s aggressive and extremist statements. According to investigators, he glorified hate crimes and allegedly tried to persuade one of the female students to join his planned actions.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers seized two cell phones and a laptop. A preliminary analysis of the devices showed that the man had searched the internet for material related to torture and inflicting pain. Three knives were also found in his possession; he was carrying one of them, while the other two were intended for throwing.

The student was arrested while working as a taxi driver. He was charged with conspiracy to commit murder under aggravating circumstances, specifically motivated by racial hatred. The court ordered him to be held in custody for three months.

The suspect pleaded not guilty and questioned the findings of the investigation. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Source: Polsat News

In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Monday that 18 more people had been detained and questioned amid heightened security measures following a series of attacks at educational institutions.

In Poland, law enforcement officials detained 12 people in connection with an international organized crime group involved in bank fraud. Among those detained in Warsaw are two Russians for whom the systems contained warnings about possible ties to terrorist organizations.

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