Channel 14: Israel may remove IDF chief — Anadolu Agency

In Israel, political leaders may consider removing Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir after the parliamentary elections on October 27 if right-wing forces retain power. Anadolu Agency reports this, citing Israel's Channel 14.

Dispute over deputy

According to the television channel, the conflict is linked to the appointment of the deputy chief of the General Staff. Zamir insists on the candidacy of Ori Gordin, the former commander of the Northern Military District. At the same time, the political leadership supports the current commander of the Southern Military District, Yaniv Asor.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Ori Gordin's role

Channel 14, citing senior security officials, claims that Zamir is making significant efforts to appoint Gordin despite the position of the political leadership. According to military headquarters officers, Gordin has been provided with an office near Zamir's office at the Defense Ministry complex in Tel Aviv and is also involved in key meetings.

The television channel also reported that Gordin has received duties previously performed by the current deputy chief of the General Staff, Tamir Yadai. Closed meetings between Zamir and political officials over this issue were accompanied by heated disputes, which increased tensions between the military and political leadership.

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