Police in Oborniki, Poland, detained a 46-year-old man on Monday who is suspected of publicly calling online for the murder of state officials. According to Interia, the alleged targets included Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Sejm Speaker Włodzimierz Czarzasty.

Government spokesperson’s statement

Polish government spokesperson Adam Szłapka reported the detention. According to him, police detained another person suspected of publicly calling for the murder of government representatives. No details were provided about the content of the online posts or further procedural actions against the 46-year-old man.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Another detention in Lower Silesia

Earlier, Poland’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration said police had received information about a possible assassination attempt on Tusk and Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. Following this, representatives of the police, the State Protection Service and the Internal Security Agency met at the Anti-Terrorist Centre of the Internal Security Agency.

On Sunday, a man aged around 60 was also detained in Lower Silesia. According to Interia, he was to be questioned on Tuesday at the Warsaw District Prosecutor’s Office. According to unofficial media information, the case may concern his contacts with a radical organization that was looking for people to carry out an attack using firearms. Tusk thanked the services for their swift and decisive action.

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