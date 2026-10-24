Poland ends search for unidentified object near Lublin — RMF24

In Poland, services have completed a six-day operation to search for an unidentified flying object whose noise was heard at night by residents near the Zemborzyce Reservoir in Lublin. No traces of the object were found during the search, RMF24 reports.

The search lasted six days

More than 30 service members of Poland's Territorial Defence Forces from a ground search-and-rescue group and a support unit were involved in the operation every day. They searched the area around the reservoir, as well as areas south of Lublin, in the Niedrzwica Duża commune near the S19 route.

A military helicopter was also used during the first days of the search operation. Captain Marta Gaborek of the 2nd Lublin Territorial Defence Brigade said that the operation was completed on Friday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Residents' reports and signal verification

Police received the first reports at about 2 a.m. By late morning, they had received more than ten additional reports. Local residents described a loud sound made by an object flying over the area, but they did not hear an explosion or see any damage or destruction to buildings.

Lieutenant Colonel Jacek Goryszewski, spokesperson for Poland's Operational Command of the Armed Forces, said that the operation aimed to clarify all circumstances of the incident and the nature of the possible flying object. The command checked the recorded radar signal and reports from local residents. There is currently no confirmation that Poland's airspace was violated.

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