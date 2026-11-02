In Poland, the country’s ambassador to the UN, Krzysztof Szczerski, asked Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski to shorten his diplomatic mission. Sikorski agreed, so Szczerski will finish his work later this month.

Position of Poland’s Foreign Ministry

The decision was reported by Interia, citing Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maciej Wewiór. According to him, Szczerski himself approached Sikorski with a request to shorten his mission at the United Nations. The spokesperson for Poland’s foreign affairs ministry added that the ambassador would complete his mission by the end of the month.

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Krzysztof Szczerski was a close associate of Polish President Andrzej Duda. After the 15 October Coalition came to power, he retained his post at the UN.

Previous resignations

Earlier, Poland’s ambassador to Romania, Paweł Soloch, and Poland’s ambassador to China, Jakub Kumoch, submitted their resignations. Interia links Szczerski’s decision to a dispute surrounding Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal.

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