Seven migrants die near the Canary Islands — The Independent

At least seven migrants have died near Spain’s Canary Islands, while maritime rescue services saved more than 380 people. The Independent reports that the tragedy occurred on the Atlantic route to the archipelago.

Deaths on a vessel near Lanzarote

On Monday, the coast guard rescued 132 people from a boat located about 94 miles off the coast of the island of Lanzarote. The bodies of two people were found on board. Another five migrants, according to rescuers, died during the journey, after which their bodies were thrown into the sea.

Earlier the same day, rescue vessels saved another 250 migrants near Lanzarote and the island of El Hierro. The previous day, Sunday, 107 people were rescued near El Hierro.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Dangerous Atlantic route

Canary Islands President Fernando Clavijo wrote on X that the worst predictions are coming true and that the Atlantic route is taking lives once again. He noted that every person who dies has their own story and family.

The route from West Africa to the Spanish archipelago is considered one of the world’s deadliest migration routes. Thousands of people set out to sea each year in overcrowded boats, facing rough seas and strong currents.

According to the Spanish government delegation in the Canary Islands, 11,527 migrants have arrived in the archipelago since the beginning of the year, 18% fewer than during the same period in 2025. At the same time, the number of crossings rose sharply in October, increasing pressure on emergency services, especially on the smaller islands.

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