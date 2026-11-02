British helicopters tracked Russian ship off Scotland — RMF24

British Merlin helicopters tracked the Russian intelligence ship of the aggressor state Russia, Viktor Leonov, which was located near the Outer Hebrides west of Scotland and monitored NATO exercises. RMF24 reports, citing the UK Ministry of Defence.

According to the British defence ministry, the ship was in the archipelago area from September 29 to October 8. In NATO classification, Viktor Leonov belongs to the Vishnya class. The British ministry stated that it closely monitored NATO ships involved in the Strike Warrior exercises.

NATO exercises off Scotland

About 2,000 servicemembers from six countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany and the United States, took part in the Strike Warrior maneuvers. Merlin helicopters were rapidly redeployed to Scotland from RNAS Culdrose in Cornwall.

Captain James Hall said this demonstrated to British military personnel, their adversaries and the country’s population the capability and resolve to defend the state around the clock.

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Russian ships in the English Channel

The UK Ministry of Defence also reported on other Royal Navy operations involving Russian ships. In the first half of October, the destroyer HMS Dauntless and the patrol ship HMS Tyne set out to meet the Russian frigate Neustrashimy in the English Channel.

The ministry stated that over the past three months Russia had been forced to use this warship to protect illegal shipments. The United Kingdom, in the ministry’s assessment, plays a leading role in countering Russia’s shadow fleet.

In mid-October, HMS Tyne also monitored the ship Aleksandr Shabalin, which, according to the ministry, was escorting a merchant vessel and a tugboat in the English Channel. According to government data, in the first seven months of the year, the number of Royal Navy operations due to the activity of Russian warships in and near British waters increased by a quarter compared with the same period of the previous year.

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