In Russia, there is a proposal to introduce criminal liability for the dissemination of photographs and videos showing the aftermath of attacks on the country’s territory. A corresponding bill has been submitted to the State Duma. The document proposes adding a new Article 280.5 to the Criminal Code, under which violators could face up to five years in prison.

According to the bill, criminal prosecution would apply to the publication of information about the consequences of the enemy’s use of drones, aircraft, missiles, and artillery. Reports on the locations of military equipment, as well as the production and storage of weapons and ammunition, may also fall under the scope of the new article.

In addition, the bill proposes introducing penalties for disseminating information about the consequences of terrorist attacks, sabotage, and assassination attempts against specific officials.

This is reported with reference to Russian propaganda media.