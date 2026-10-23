Russia may once again face a potato crisis similar to the one that struck the country in 2024–2025. As of early October, agricultural organizations had harvested 3.1 million metric tons of potatoes—13.8% less than during the same period last year. The harvest from smallholder and commercial farms totaled 2.1 million metric tons, a 5.9% year-over-year decline.

According to a forecast by analysts at the AB Center, this year’s potato harvest in the industrial sector could total 7.5 million metric tons—11.5% less than in 2025. The Potato Union estimates the potential harvest at approximately 8 million metric tons. At the same time, annual potato consumption in Russia reaches 8.5 million metric tons, so the shortfall could range from 500,000 to 1 million metric tons.

According to data from the analytical firm NTech, in the first half of 2026, retail demand for potatoes rose by 2% in volume terms. Against the backdrop of a shrinking harvest, this has already affected prices. According to Rosstat, in September the average retail price of potatoes reached 51 rubles per kilogram, which is 28.8% higher than in the same month last year.

This is reported by Russian propaganda media.

Russia may harvest over 9 million metric tons of the Ukrainian crop.

Crimean farmers are unable to sell their record grain harvest.

Russia is launching a logistics center in Syria to transship stolen Ukrainian grain.

The harvest is at risk due to a diesel shortage in Russia.

Read us on