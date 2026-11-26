The presidential election in Serbia will take place on December 27, 2026, after the “Student List” protest movement won the parliamentary election in October, announced Aleksandar Čupić, the newly elected Speaker of the National Assembly and acting President of Serbia.

He signed the decision to schedule the election on November 26, in accordance with the Serbian Constitution and the Law on the Election of the President.

According to the law, elections for the head of state must be announced no earlier than 60 days and no later than 30 days before Election Day, and in the event of the early termination of the president’s term, the election must take place no later than three months from the date his term ends. Aleksandar Čupić expressed hope for competition among the leading candidates and their platforms and called on Serbian citizens to go to the polls on December 27 to elect a president of the Republic with a strong mandate.

Source: N1.

In Serbia, lawmakers elected Aleksandar Čupić, a 48-year-old associate professor at the University of Belgrade and an organic farmer, as Speaker of Parliament. He received 140 votes out of 239—the exact number of seats held by the ruling Student List.

In Belgrade, Serbia, Dragan Vučičević, owner of the Informer media group, was detained. He was held for 48 hours. According to Der Spiegel, prosecutors suspect him of inciting panic and unrest, as well as of obstructing justice.

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