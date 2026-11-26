The Leninsky District Court of Krasnodar granted the Russian Federation’s Prosecutor General’s Office’s request to seize the property of Igor Galas, the former first deputy governor of the Krasnodar Krai, as well as that of his relatives and authorized representatives. The value of the assets that will be transferred to state ownership exceeds 970 million rubles.

The court’s decision is subject to immediate enforcement.

In total, 63 items of movable and immovable property will be transferred to the state. Among them are apartments and land plots in Moscow, Krasnodar, Gelendzhik, Stanitsa Kanivska, and Rostov-on-Don, as well as five vehicles.

According to the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office, the assets were acquired between 2007 and 2025. During this time, Galas’s official income amounted to 41.6 million rubles, while his immediate relatives collectively earned slightly more than 11.4 million rubles.

The supervisory agency claims that the official, in violation of the law, combined public service with entrepreneurial activities. To this end, he enlisted the help of businessman Anatoly Spirin, in whose name the company’s material and technical resources and the construction of an apartment building in the village of Kanivska were registered. At the same time, according to the prosecutor’s office, Galas himself effectively managed the company, influencing its decisions and distributing profits.

In addition to the confiscation of property, the Prosecutor General’s Office demanded that nearly 86 million rubles be recovered from the defendants for previously sold assets. These included an apartment in Krasnodar, a plot of land and a house in Kabardinka, as well as shares in a plot of land and two non-residential premises.

A total of 13 people were involved in the case, including the children, parents, and former and current wives of the 50-year-old official.

Igor Galas has held various positions in the Krasnodar Krai administration since 2007. In 2015, he became deputy governor under Veniamin Kondratyev. His areas of responsibility included budgetary and economic policy, financial control, the contracting system, and investments.

Over the past year and a half, a number of Kondratyev’s current and former deputies have been detained in connection with corruption cases. In particular, Alexander Vlasov received a 14-year prison sentence for embezzlement and abuse of power, and Alexander Nesterenko received a 9-year sentence. Anna Minkova was sentenced to 5.5 years of probation.

In April 2026, the property of another former vice governor of the region, Andrei Korobka, and individuals associated with him was also transferred to state ownership. The value of the assets was approximately 10 billion rubles. Korobka himself is awaiting sentencing in a case involving large-scale fraud.

In addition, former Sochi Mayor Alexei Kopaygorodsky, who had previously served as Kondratyev’s deputy, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in a case involving embezzlement and bribery. In January 2026, assets worth 1.6 billion rubles were confiscated from him, including 50 houses, 15 plots of land, 10 cars, and tens of millions of rubles in cash.

Earlier in Russia, the aggressor state, a Moscow court arrested Andriy Chibis, governor of the Murmansk Region. He was charged with fraud, embezzlement, money laundering, and bribery.

On November 25, Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation—an aggressor state—dismissed Andrei Chibis, governor of the Murmansk Region. The corresponding decree was published on the official Russian legal information portal.

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