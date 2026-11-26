In Russia, users have begun complaining en masse about problems downloading and updating apps from the Google Play Store. Subscribers of various mobile carriers have been reporting these issues since mid-November. App downloads freeze, and the store eventually displays an error message. Some users have been unable to install updates for over a week.

RKS Global expert Alexey Fokin suggests that the problems with Google Play may be a result of YouTube being blocked. Both services use the same Google servers.

During their tests, RKS Global specialists found that at 9% of measurement points, it was impossible to connect to one of the servers. This may indicate that its IP address has been blocked. As early as late October, members of the Zapret technical community had already observed similar filtering of Google traffic.

After YouTube began experiencing slowdowns in August 2024, Roskomnadzor demanded that telecom operators provide the IP addresses of Google’s servers and information about their locations. This was reported by Kommersant.

Russian authorities attributed the slowdown in YouTube’s performance to wear and tear on Google’s equipment. At the same time, the American corporation stated that the disruptions in the video-hosting service were not related to either technical malfunctions or the company’s actions.

Google is also gradually scaling back support for its infrastructure in Russia. In December 2025, the company notified Russian internet service providers that it would begin decommissioning some of its outdated equipment starting in early 2026. RBC reported on this.

According to Alexei Fokin, reducing the number of servers increases the risk that, when loading an app, users will be redirected to a blocked IP address. This may explain the issues with Google Play in Russia.

Russian media outlets have reported on this.

Earlier, the FSB office in the Volgograd region reported the existence of a classified government decree regulating the shutdown of mobile communications in the event of a threat of drone attacks. The document is mentioned in the security service’s response to a lawsuit filed by 24 residents of the region who are demanding that their rights be respected during internet access restrictions.

Roskomnadzor spent 2.27 billion rubles on the development and implementation of mechanisms for filtering internet traffic using machine learning algorithms.

Russian authorities intend to develop a wired radio broadcasting network, which could serve as an additional channel for alerting the public during mobile internet outages. The Ministry of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media of the Russian Federation has prepared corresponding amendments to the Communications Sector Development Strategy.

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