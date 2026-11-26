Anita DeFranz, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and an Olympic bronze medalist in rowing, has died at the age of 74. The cause of death was a long battle with cancer.

At the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal, DeFranz was the captain of the U.S. women’s rowing team. She won a bronze medal at those Games.

In 1986, Anita DeFranz was elected to the IOC. In 1997, she became the first woman to serve as vice president of the organization.

In 2001, DeFranz also ran for the presidency of the IOC but lost the election to Jacques Rogge.

This was reported by British journalist Duncan McKay.

Earlier, Lyudmila Dzhulay passed away at the age of 79. She had worked at the Pripyat Medical Unit and, in the first hours after the explosion at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, helped the victims without any protective gear. Her death was reported by the National Museum “Chernobyl” and the State Agency of Ukraine for the Management of the Exclusion Zone.

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