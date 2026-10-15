A military criminal court in Syria’s Aleppo sentenced two people to death and a third to 12 years in prison in a case concerning deadly violence in the coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus in March 2025. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing the state television channel Alikhbaria.

Military court verdicts

The court sentenced Al-Waddah Ismail and Maher Ali to death during a hearing at the Aleppo Palace of Justice. According to the presiding judge, they were found guilty of acts aimed at inciting civil war and sectarian strife, as well as leading armed groups with the aim of attacking government forces.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The court sentenced another defendant, Maher Osman, to 12 years in prison. The court did not specify the exact charges on which he was convicted.

Events on the coast

The verdicts are part of ongoing legal proceedings concerning violence in Latakia and Tartus in March 2025. According to the agency, over several days, armed men loyal to the ousted regime of Bashar al-Assad attacked security forces. Hundreds of people were killed as a result of these attacks.

Read us on