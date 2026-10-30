Slovakia has reopened an investigation into the transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets and air defense systems to Ukraine

As of October 30, Slovakia has reopened a criminal investigation into the transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets and military air defense equipment to Ukraine.

The case had previously been closed due to a lack of evidence of a criminal offense. The investigation concerns the transfer to Ukraine of launchers and a radar station for the “Kub” anti-aircraft missile system.

This was announced by Slovak Attorney General Maroš Žilinka.

According to Žilinka, he reviewed the legality of the actions taken by the prosecutors and the investigator who decided to close the criminal proceedings.

The investigation concerned a possible breach of duties in the management of another’s property and abuse of authority by a public official.

“After reviewing the case, I concluded that the decision to terminate the criminal prosecution was made prematurely,” the attorney general stated.

He explained that the preliminary investigation had not established all the circumstances necessary to make a well-founded decision.

Žilinka instructed the regional prosecutor in Trenčín to ensure that the criminal proceedings are resumed and that a supplementary investigation is conducted in accordance with the law.

Source: Maroš Žilinka

Earlier, Slovakia confirmed the legality of the transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

As a reminder, Slovakia and Hungary will not finance the additional €70 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Additionally, an attempt was made in Slovakia to set fire to a factory belonging to a Ukrainian drone manufacturer.

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