US labor movement activist Dolores Huerta, who co-founded the United Farm Workers with Cesar Chavez, has died at the age of 96. Huerta’s family announced her death on Instagram on Wednesday, The Hill reports.

Family statement

Huerta’s relatives said they were deeply saddened by her death. They described this as an extremely difficult time for the family and asked for privacy during the mourning period.

The family also said it would later announce plans to honor Huerta’s life and legacy. Her death has already prompted reactions on social media.

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Labor movement activity

In the 1960s, Huerta advocated for the creation of labor unions and the rights of agricultural workers. Later in life, she also supported the rights of women and LGBTQ people.

California Congressman Ro Khanna wrote on X that her leadership in acts of civil disobedience was a valuable example of nonviolence. He added that the memory of Dolores Huerta would live on.

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