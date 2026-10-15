Floods in Thailand have killed 76 people since mid-September, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said. The highest number of deaths — 25 — was recorded in Prachin Buri province. Bangkok Post reports.

Millions of people affected by floods

According to the agency, as of October 15, flooding continued in Bangkok and 20 other provinces, mostly in the central part of the country. At the same time, water levels in the affected areas were declining.

Due to the disaster, 791,705 families faced difficulties, while the total number of people affected was about 2.43 million. Flooding also persisted in Thailand's northern and eastern provinces.

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The highest number of affected families is in Pathum Thani and Bangkok

In Pathum Thani province, floods affected 248,818 families, while in four Bangkok districts — Lat Krabang, Nong Chok, Min Buri and Saphan Sung — 220,417 families were affected. In Ayutthaya province, 69,607 families were affected; in Prachin Buri, 59,727; and in Chachoengsao, 54,729.

Authorities also reported transferring 4.12 billion baht in financial assistance to 540,277 families affected by flooding in Bangkok and 58 provinces across the country.

In addition to Prachin Buri, fatalities were recorded, among other places, in the provinces of Samut Prakan, Suphan Buri, Chachoengsao and Sa Kaeo, as well as in Bangkok and Nakhon Nayok.

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