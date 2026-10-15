In Northern Ireland, United Kingdom, former leader of the largest unionist party Jeffrey Donaldson has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for historical child sex offences. As Cyprus Mail reports, Judge Paul Ramsey described the case as disturbing and troubling, characterising the politician’s fall as a catastrophic disgrace.

Sentence and charges

Donaldson, 63, was found guilty in June of one count of rape, 13 counts of indecent assault and four counts of gross indecency. The offences against two women were committed between 1985 and 2008.

During sentencing, Donaldson remained motionless and stared straight ahead. The judge said the duration of the abuse, the ages of the victims and the consequences for them were aggravating factors. Ramsey also assessed Donaldson’s risk of reoffending as medium.

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Appeal and his wife’s case

Donaldson, who has been in custody since June awaiting sentencing, denied all charges and seeks to appeal his conviction. According to the judge, he expressed neither apology nor shame.

After his arrest and charging in March 2024, Donaldson immediately stepped down as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party. In 2016, he was knighted for political service, and two days after being found guilty, he asked to be stripped of the title.

The jury also found that the politician’s wife, Eleanor, had facilitated his actions. She denied the charges. Last month, a court found her unfit to stand trial due to mental health problems, so she cannot be held criminally liable.

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