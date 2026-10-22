In the city of McKinney, Texas, a 17-year-old boy was detained on suspicion of preparing an assassination attempt on Republican Congressman Keith Self and an attack in the name of the Islamic State group (ISIL). The National reports.

Detention after purchasing a weapon

According to WFAA, which cited law enforcement sources, the teenager was detained on October 5 after purchasing a firearm. According to those sources, the young man had recently become radicalized.

The suspect's name has not been disclosed. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation declined to comment. It was also not specified how law enforcement learned of the alleged plot or how long they had monitored the suspect.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Congressman's reaction

Keith Self thanked the FBI and law enforcement officers for their work. He stated that threats and other consequences would not force him to abandon his position on countering radical Islam in the United States.

Self is a supporter of President Donald Trump. Together with another Texas representative, Chip Roy, he founded the Sharia-Free America Caucus this year, which opposes what its members consider the spread of radical Islam in the country. Critics, the publication notes, call the increased focus on the Muslim community Islamophobic and potentially aimed at mobilizing Republican voters ahead of major elections.

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