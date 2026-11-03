In Warsaw, Polish law enforcement officials detained a 15-year-old Ukrainian citizen suspected of extorting 300,000 zlotys from a local company. According to police, the teenager threatened to blow up the company’s building and kill its employees because of their nationality.

According to the investigation, a few days ago, one of the companies in Warsaw’s Wilanów district received an email demanding the transfer of 300,000 zlotys.

The sender threatened to plant explosives in the company’s building if the money was not paid. In addition, the email contained death threats against the company’s employees based on their nationality.

After receiving the message, the relevant authorities launched an investigation. Police identified the suspected sender of the letter and detained him.

He turned out to be a 15-year-old Ukrainian citizen residing in the town of Piaseczno, near Warsaw.

According to law enforcement officials, the evidence gathered indicates signs of extortion involving threats, causing false alarm, and threats based on national origin.

Because the detainee is a minor, the case was referred to family court.

The court ruled to place the teenager in a district correctional facility for two months. Further proceedings in the case will continue in court.

This was reported by the Warsaw police.

In Poland, a Ukrainian man attacked people with a knife at a monastery; one person was killed.

Earlier in Poland, a Starlink ground station caught fire under suspicious circumstances.

A Russian military helicopter violated Polish airspace.

Also in Poland, two airports were closed again due to an attack by the Russian Federation.