In Warsaw, a 21-year-old woman was detained after an attack at an educational institution in which three people were injured. According to BBC News, the woman used a dangerous object when attacking a 17-year-old girl.

Condition of the injured

The 17-year-old girl was taken to hospital and her life is not in danger. Two other women, aged 17 and 24, who had come to the institution to submit documents for admission, were also injured.

Police told local media that the suspect had studied at the institution. According to preliminary conclusions by law enforcement officers, she did not know the three injured people. A Warsaw police spokesperson could not confirm whether this incident was connected to two previous attacks at schools in Poland.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Increased security in schools

This is the third attack in a week at Polish educational institutions involving a knife or dangerous object. The day before, thousands of police officers visited schools across the country following two attacks, one of which resulted in the death of a school employee.

On Wednesday, a 19-year-old student attacked people at a vocational school in the Masovian Voivodeship and injured nine people. The following day, a 37-year-old employee of an institution died after a 15-year-old teenager entered a primary school in Leszczydół-Nowiny, north of Warsaw.

After police officers were deployed in schools, law enforcement reported the detention of 76 people. Local media, citing a police spokesperson, wrote that law enforcement had information about a possible connection between the incidents and an internet challenge. Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński also reported the detention of a 17-year-old boy in the city of Sierpc after he allegedly stated on school grounds that he intended to harm someone.

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