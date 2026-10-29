According to Korea Herald, at least 68 people were killed in a collision between two high-speed trains in Spain. The accident occurred on Wednesday morning on a railway line connecting Madrid with the southern region of Andalusia.

High-speed train collision

The report states that there were also injuries as a result of the collision. Korea Herald cites media reports for the death toll.

The causes of the collision and other circumstances of the accident were not specified in the published report.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

South Korean president's reaction

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung expressed condolences over the tragedy on Thursday. In a post on the social network X, he said he felt deep sorrow over the numerous deaths and injuries, including among South Korean citizens.

Lee expressed condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Spain, and wished the injured a speedy recovery. According to him, several South Koreans were affected in the disaster. The South Korean Embassy in Spain sent a consul to the accident site to provide consular assistance.

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