In Australia, only 54% of older patients who presented to emergency departments in 2023–2024 received an inpatient bed within eight hours. In 2018–2019, the figure was 75%, ABC News reports, citing data from the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine (ACEM).

Growing pressure on hospitals

In its third annual State of Emergency report, the college said that hospitals and emergency departments are insufficiently prepared for growing demand linked to an aging population.

The number of older people who presented to emergency departments in 2023–2024 increased by 16% compared with the figure five years earlier. At the same time, the number of younger patients increased by 4% over the period.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The number of older patients who spent more than 24 hours in emergency departments rose from 15,084 in 2018–2019 to 53,510 in 2023–2024 — a 3.5-fold increase. In all jurisdictions except the Australian Capital Territory, the number of such patients waiting more than eight hours increased.

Recommendations for authorities

ACEM President Peter Allely said that problems in the aged care system are placing additional pressure on emergency departments. According to him, by 2030, nearly one in five Australians will be aged 65 or older, but the healthcare system and medical workforce are not prepared for such demographic changes.

Federal Minister for Health and Ageing Mark Butler said that improving the healthcare system is the responsibility of state and territory governments. ACEM recommended that the federal government and state and territory governments improve coordination between hospitals and the aged care system, as well as focus on funding, access to family doctors, data, and research.

Read us on