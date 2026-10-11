Rallies in support of Gaza held in Australia — ABC News Australia

Pro-Palestinian rallies were held in Australian cities as part of the Global Day for Gaza. Participants demanded that Australia stop its arms trade with Israel and called for “real peace” in Gaza and the West Bank.

March in Hobart

In Hobart, hundreds of people marched along the waterfront carrying Palestinian flags and placards, with many participants wearing keffiyehs. They chanted a slogan about freedom for the West Bank. The gathering began at around 11:00, after which protesters headed to the Tasmanian Parliament.

Among those addressing participants were Nala Mansell of the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre and Feras Shaheen of the Tasmanian Palestine Advocacy Network. Shaheen called for stepping up civic activism, saying that new steps were needed to end the war in Gaza.

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Protesters’ demands

About 100 people also gathered at Civic Park in Newcastle, New South Wales, ABC News reports. Rally participant Lynne Benn said protesters were outraged by restrictions on the delivery of food and critically needed medical supplies to Gaza.

Niko Leka of Palestine Action Group Muloobinba said the Australian government must comply with the requirements of international law. Protesters’ demands include ending arms trade and investments linked to Israel, as well as stopping cooperation with Israeli universities.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed in the enclave, while more than 175,000 have been injured. The UN estimates the number of displaced people at 1.9 million. The rallies were held to honor the memory of those killed during three years of Israel’s campaign in Gaza following Hamas’s terrorist attack on October 7.

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