In Vaishali district of India’s Bihar state, an overcrowded boat heading to a Hindu festival capsized. Rescuers recovered the bodies of 13 children from the Ganges, Dawn reports, citing officials.

Search in the darkness

The accident occurred late Tuesday evening. According to AFP, local residents rushed to rescue passengers in the darkness, using the light from mobile phones and flashlights to search the water.

Local resident Ravi Yadav, who joined the rescue effort, said he heard children screaming after the boat capsized. Another resident, Ramlakhan Rai, said the vessel was small, in poor condition and overcrowded with passengers.

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Survivors and authorities’ response

Six people were pulled from the water alive, including two children who were reported to be in critical condition. Nirmal Kumar, a medic at a local medical center, said that four children and two adults were sent to the district hospital.

Vaishali District Magistrate Varsha Singh confirmed that 13 bodies had been found. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the deaths caused by the boat capsize a deeply painful tragedy and announced compensation for the families of those killed.

The report notes that boat accidents on Indian waterways occur frequently; cited causes include overcrowding, inadequate compliance with safety rules and an insufficient amount of rescue equipment.

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