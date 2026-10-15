In Italy, around 5.4 million people, or 9.3% of the population, lived in absolute poverty in 2025. The estimate was released by the national statistics agency Istat, ANSA English reports.

The figure decreased slightly

According to Istat, 2.1 million households were in absolute poverty. Their share was 8%, down from 8.4% recorded in 2024. The share of people living in absolute poverty also declined, from 9.8% in 2024 to 9.3% in 2025.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Difference by citizenship

Among households made up solely of Italian citizens, the absolute poverty rate last year was 5.9%. For families with at least one foreign citizen, the figure reached 26.7%.

Istat recorded the highest share among households made up exclusively of foreign citizens: 29.4% of such families lived in absolute poverty in 2025.

Read us on