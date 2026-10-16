Delays and flight cancellations are possible at airports across Italy on Friday due to a technical malfunction affecting air traffic control systems. Italy’s air traffic management service ENAV has temporarily restricted air traffic capacity.

An anomaly in the data network

As RMF24 reports, an anomaly was detected overnight in the data transmission network that provides air traffic management throughout the country. ENAV said that the source of the problem has already been identified and specialists are working on fully restoring the air traffic control system.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Passengers are advised to contact airlines

ADR, the operator of Rome’s airports, warned that delays and flight cancellations are possible due to technical problems in the country’s air traffic control systems. Passengers were advised to check information directly with their airlines.

A similar notice was issued by SEA, which manages Milan’s airports. Italian authorities also stated that the malfunction was not the result of intentional actions.

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