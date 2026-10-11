In Israel, Shahar Nevo, a mathematics professor at Bar-Ilan University, has been charged with preparing a terrorist attack, extortion by threats and obstruction of justice. The indictment was filed with the Central District Court in Lod, and the prosecution is seeking to keep the defendant in custody until the proceedings are completed.

The prosecution's version

According to the Jerusalem Post, the prosecution alleges that Nevo had been preparing an ideologically motivated attack for more than three years. According to the prosecution, the plan involved carrying out several terrorist attacks simultaneously and killing hundreds of Arab citizens of Israel, including Bedouins, as well as Arabs living in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

According to the indictment, Nevo called the plan by the acronym “Am Yaase Transfer,” meaning “The people will carry out the transfer.” The prosecution believes that the plan was intended to force people to flee and be permanently deported to Jordan, Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

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The university's reaction

Bar-Ilan University said it condemns and is shocked by the actions attributed to the lecturer. The institution announced Nevo's immediate suspension until the proceedings are completed, and his name was removed from the faculty page.

Nevo had worked at Bar-Ilan University since 1999 after defending his doctoral dissertation. He specialized in complex analysis, operator theory and rational function matrices, published dozens of academic papers, and taught courses in mathematics and infinitesimal calculus.

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