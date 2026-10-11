Minister Yoon to order inspection of new agency chief — Korea Herald

In South Korea, Interior Minister Yoon Ho-jung said he would order an internal inspection into Im Eun-jung, head of the Gwangju regional office of the new Serious Crimes Investigation Agency. This is set to become the first internal inspection by the agency, which began operating nine days ago, Korea Herald reports.

The inspection was prompted by Im's public criticism of Kim Ji-young, whom President Lee Jae-myung nominated to become the agency's first chief. Yoon said that, in his view, the official sees the new body more as a political structure than an investigative one. According to him, the president and the National Assembly should assess Kim's candidacy as part of the appointment and parliamentary confirmation process.

Minister's powers

The order for the inspection is based on Article 6 of the law on the agency, which grants the interior minister general powers to direct and oversee its head and personnel. However, in specific criminal investigations, the minister may exercise such powers only through the agency's head.

The Serious Crimes Investigation Agency is subordinate to the Ministry of the Interior and investigates cases involving corruption by officials, economic crimes, cybercrime and drugs. It began operating after South Korea's 78-year-old Prosecutors' Office was abolished on October 2. Under the new system, the agency investigates serious crimes, while the newly created Public Prosecution Service handles the filing of charges.

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Dispute over the nomination

Im, who previously worked as a prosecutor and publicly criticized the prosecution, repeatedly questioned Kim Ji-young's suitability to lead the agency, citing his professional background in the prosecution. In a Facebook post on October 5, she said that the agency's first chief should be a model of the values and standards of conduct expected of its employees.

President Lee nominated Kim on September 8 on Yoon's recommendation. He later ordered an additional review amid objections from supporters of prosecution reform within the broader ruling bloc, but subsequently approved a request for a National Assembly hearing on the nomination.

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea called the inspection a justified step. The opposition People Power Party said that inspecting an official over her statements could set a dangerous precedent for the independence and political neutrality of the new investigative body. The Rebuilding Korea Party also expressed concern that this could prevent employees from freely raising questions about Kim's nomination.

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