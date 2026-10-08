In Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the Kremlin is establishing a system of total digital surveillance of schoolchildren under the guise of “ensuring security.” Educational institutions are effectively being turned into structures through which Russian law enforcement agencies can monitor children and collect information about them.

According to the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), Russian authorities are compiling detailed dossiers on children using video surveillance cameras, school online platforms, and by constantly monitoring students’ activity on social media.

The Center for Countering Disinformation has documented a series of measures aimed at strengthening digital control over children.

In particular:

teachers are forced to monitor students’ activity on social media —their likes, shares, and comments—for signs of “disloyalty” to the regime’s agenda;

CCTV cameras in schools are connected directly to terminals operated by the FSB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Russian National Guard ;

information about each child’s political and religious views, health, interests, and family is compiled into centralized electronic databases and forwarded to law enforcement agencies.

Thus, under the guise of security measures, the Russian authorities are creating a mechanism that allows them to collect and systematize a significant amount of personal information about schoolchildren.

The Center for Countering Disinformation emphasizes that the Russian totalitarian system seeks to establish control over citizens starting in childhood.

According to the Center’s assessment, this policy is aimed at eradicating any dissent, as well as laying the groundwork for the further ideological indoctrination and militarization of young people.

As a result, schools in the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are becoming part of a system in which digital technologies are used not only for education or security but also to monitor children’s behavior and views.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

As a reminder, dozens of Russian kindergartens held events to celebrate Vladimir Putin’s birthday. The children were forced to congratulate the president, listen to stories about him, and thank him for “peace.”

Putin signed a decree to expand the Russian military.

During a briefing, Putin began to stutter and lose his train of thought.

Putin has increased the size of the Russian army for the fourth time this year.

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