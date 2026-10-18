In the United States, Vice President J.D. Vance said that without the U.S. Navy, gasoline prices would be three times higher. According to him, the American fleet helps ensure the movement of oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz. Vance also acknowledged that fuel prices are currently high and said they would fall after the end of the U.S. and Israel’s war against Iran.

Statement on energy supplies

As The Express Tribune reports, Vance linked the rise in fuel costs to Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on tankers. He said the world had not previously faced a situation in which one country was attempting to completely block global energy supplies.

The vice president also said that Iranian control over shipping through the strategic strait would mean significantly higher gasoline costs for consumers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Incidents near the strait

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported that a southbound tugboat was struck by two unidentified projectiles northeast of Khor Fakkan in the United Arab Emirates. One person sustained minor injuries. The vessel was damaged but was able to continue underway.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, for its part, said that two oil tankers, each carrying about two million barrels of oil, caught fire after hitting naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

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