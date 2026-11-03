Some veterans in Virginia may abstain from voting in Tuesday’s congressional elections due to dissatisfaction with the war in Iran. Attention is focused on the electoral district that includes Virginia Beach and Norfolk, one of the largest veteran communities in the United States and the area where the world’s largest naval base is located.

This was reported by Interia, citing The Telegraph. According to the publication, the district is contested by incumbent Republican House member Jen Kiggans and Democrat Elaine Luria, both former U.S. Navy officers. In a June Tulchin Research poll, both candidates had 47% support.

The war in Iran in the election campaign

Elaine Luria expects that dissatisfaction with actions regarding Iran will help Democrats in their fight for control of the House of Representatives. She also points to the consequences of the conflict, including rising fuel prices.

Jen Kiggans, by contrast, supports the actions of President Donald Trump’s administration regarding Iran. In June, she said that she was a strong supporter of these actions. According to the publication, Kiggans voted seven times against resolutions intended to end the war or require the president to obtain explicit congressional consent to continue it.

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Disappointment among veterans

Sixty-nine-year-old veteran Chris Kunkel told The Telegraph that he would not vote. According to him, he is tired of believing that politicians’ choices can change anything, and the war has become the key issue for him.

Derrick Johnson, head of the local American Legion chapter in Norfolk, said voters expect candidates to keep their promises not to draw the country into wars. At the same time, Navy veteran Keith Shansey said he does not support all of Trump’s actions but believes the president seeks to put America first. He also claims that Democrats are using the Iran issue to intensify voters’ anger.

According to a CNN/SSRS poll published on September 23, support for the war in Iran among Americans stood at 60%, compared with 73% in March. A Reuters/Ipsos poll published on September 21 recorded 32% support for President Trump.

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