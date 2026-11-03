One of the most important races in the U.S. midterm elections was the contest for the Senate seat from Ohio. It drew attention not only because of the rivalry between the candidates but also because of the crypto industry’s massive involvement. Fairshake, the leading cryptocurrency super PAC, spent approximately $46 million to prevent Democrat Sherrod Brown from winning.

The results of the Ohio election may reveal just how much influence the cryptocurrency industry has on American politics. This time, it once again directed significant funds against Democrat Sherrod Brown, who is running for a Senate seat. Fairshake—a supercommittee for political action that supports the interests of the cryptocurrency industry—played a leading role in this campaign. According to available data, the organization spent approximately $46 million to help prevent Brown’s victory.

This is not the first time the crypto industry has attempted to influence his political future. In 2024, industry representatives also spent tens of millions of dollars on a campaign against the senator. At that time, the strategy worked: Brown lost the election to Republican Bernie Moreno. However, this time the situation may be different. Democrats are in a stronger position heading into the election than they were during the previous campaign, so replicating the 2024 result will be more difficult. Even among Fairshake supporters, there are doubts as to whether heavy spending will once again secure the desired outcome.

Why the crypto industry has turned against Brown

The reason for the conflict is not solely related to the senator’s political views. Fairshake and representatives of the cryptocurrency industry are outraged that Senate Democrats blocked a cryptocurrency policy bill supported by the industry. Shortly thereafter, a campaign against Brown was announced. This sequence of events drew attention to the link between politicians’ positions on cryptocurrency regulation and the financial support of their opponents.

This issue is of great importance to cryptocurrency companies. Congress’s decisions can influence the industry’s operating rules, its development, and business opportunities. Therefore, the industry is trying to support candidates who share its views and counter those who oppose the desired changes.

Now, the results of the race in Ohio will serve as a test of this strategy. If the campaign against Brown is successful again, it could bolster the crypto industry’s confidence in its ability to influence elections. If he wins, however, new questions will arise about whether tens of millions of dollars can actually change the political outcome. Thus, this Senate race is important not only for Democrats and Republicans. It will also demonstrate how effectively the cryptocurrency industry can use substantial financial resources to influence the composition of the U.S. Congress and decisions regarding the regulation of the industry. The New York Times reports on this.

The Republican Party’s national leadership has urgently stepped into the race for the Senate seat from Louisiana. In a state that traditionally supports Republicans, the party’s candidate, Julia Letlow, is facing a close race, so additional funds have been directed to her campaign. U.S. President Donald Trump has also joined the campaign.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the entire country’s attention is focused on the election in New York. He once again voiced his support for Republican Mike Lawler, who is trying to retain his seat in the House of Representatives in one of the most competitive districts. It was in part of this district—specifically in Westchester County—that problems with ballot-counting equipment arose on Election Day.

In North Carolina, Massachusetts, New York, and Pennsylvania, technical problems at polling places were reported on Election Day. The Hill reported this, citing local officials and election authorities.

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